In direction of Bakhmut, units of Russian occupiers had partial success, - General Staff

The one hundred and seventy-second day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

There are up to four battalion tactical groups of the enemy in the Siversk direction. The rotation of the specified units is ongoing.

The enemy shelled the areas of Senkivka in the Chernihiv region and Starykove, Atynsky and Zhuravka in the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues shelling from tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of the settlements of Uda, Borshchev, Zolochiv, Bezruky, Novye, Rtyshchivka, Ruska Lozova, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petrivka, Stary Saltiv, Mospanove, Korobochkine, Pryshyb, Bayrak and Chepil.

Carried out airstrikes near Peremohy, Pytomnyk and Verkhniy Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, he carried out fire damage from barrel and rocket artillery near Hrushuvaha, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dibrivny, Kurulka, Protopopivka, and Nortsivka.

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assault in the direction of the Valley.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy used tanks and MLRS to shell the Verkhnokamyansky, Serebrianka, Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, Rozdolivka, and Pereizny districts.

Made an attempt to conduct reconnaissance of the positions of our troops in the Serebrianka area, was hit by fire and retreated. With the same result, an attempt to reconnoitre with a battle in the direction of Vesele ended.

The enemy risked an assault near Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka. Everything ended for the occupiers with losses and retreat.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded near Kostyantynivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Shuma, Yakovlivka, Kodem, and Vershyna. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Yakovlivka and Kodem.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage and neutralized the enemy's reconnaissance group in the direction of Soledar.

The occupiers waged offensive battles in the directions of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Vershyna, Kodem and Zaitsevo, suffered losses and retreated. Enemy units had partial success in the direction of Bakhmut.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Avdiivka, Nevelsky, Pisky, Vodyany, Karlivka, and New York with artillery of various calibers. In addition, he carried out an air strike near Krasnohorivka.

The enemy carried out assaults in the direction of Krasnohorivka and Pisky, was unsuccessful and retreated.

