In Zatoka in Odesa, people were blown up by landmines: despite ban, they visited beach, - RMA
According to preliminary information, people were detonated on a mine-explosive device on the beach in Zatoka, Odesa region.
Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Odesa region, Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, Zatoka. Beach!!! People were previously detonated with a mine-explosive device. More detailed and precise information will be provided later. I remind you about the PROHIBITION to go to beaches, coasts and swim in the sea and reservoirs," he wrote Bratchuk
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password