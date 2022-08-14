ENG
In Zatoka in Odesa, people were blown up by landmines: despite ban, they visited beach, - RMA

According to preliminary information, people were detonated on a mine-explosive device on the beach in Zatoka, Odesa region.

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Odesa region, Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, Zatoka. Beach!!! People were previously detonated with a mine-explosive device. More detailed and precise information will be provided later. I remind you about the PROHIBITION to go to beaches, coasts and swim in the sea and reservoirs," he wrote Bratchuk

