Baldwin’s gun could not have fired at Ukrainian woman Hutchins without pulling trigger, - FBI report

The FBI has released a forensic report that concludes that during the filming of the movie "Rust" in October 2021, actor Alec Baldwin could not have shot Ukrainian cameraman Galina Hutchins without pulling the trigger.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

"The FBI report concluded that Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of a gun that killed a cameraman on the set of Rust," the report said.

Baldwin himself has always maintained that he did not pull the trigger. However, an FBI forensic investigation found that the weapon in question could not have been fired without physically pulling the trigger.

The New Mexico Medical Examiner's Office classified Galina Hutchins' death as an accident.

"Death occurred as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest," the report states.

At the same time, the study of the reports of law enforcement agencies did not provide convincing evidence that the firearms used on the set were intentionally loaded with live cartridges.