Checking women at ZNPP checkpoint has become daily ordeal, - station engineer said

The inspection of women by the occupiers at the checkpoint of the Zaporizhzhia NPP became real torture.

This was stated in an interview with the BBC by one of the Zaporizhia NPP engineers, Censor.NET informs.

"Previously, women were treated more loyally during the check-up at the checkpoint of the ZNPP, but now their morning check-up and check-up at the checkpoint is a daily ordeal.

But our women are the bravest in the world. Such an incident happened at the beginning of May. Our girls were leaving their shift, and Rosatom employees decided to court them. They responded very sharply to this. After that there was a large-scale check. And we received letters telling us how to communicate with the Russians," he said.

According to an employee of the ZNPP, the station's staff is depressed.

"We live in an occupation without normal communication, without shops, ATMs, civilization. We buy food from the trunks of cars in the markets. People feel constant fear. We walk past the Russian military every day. If there are no complaints against us, they do not touch us." - he added.

Read more: In direction of Bakhmut, units of Russian occupiers had partial success, - General Staff

We will remind you that the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

The station continues to work under the leadership of "Energoatom" on the energy system of Ukraine, but not at full capacity, because many lines around it are damaged. Communication with the staff is available around the clock. At the same time, the occupiers fully control security at the ZNPP: staff access to workplaces, passage/exit to the station. Workers report regular cases of abuse by Russians against them. In particular, employees were deprived of access to the shelter.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.