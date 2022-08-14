In occupied Berdiansk, explosion rang out on territory of port, - Bratchuk. PHOTO
Black and thick smoke rose in the sky above the city.
Local telegram channels reported another explosion in the city based on information from residents. According to them, it happened on the territory of the local port, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.
They also said that black and thick smoke rose in the sky above the city. Details are currently being finalized.
Later, information about the explosion and fire in the port of occupied Berdiansk was confirmed by Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of Odesa RMA, on Telegram.
"They say that the spirit of the island "Zmiebayivka" reached the temporarily occupied Berdiansk," Bratchuk commented on the situation.
