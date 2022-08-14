Russian "Military Correspondent Sreda" indicated location of headquarters of "Wagner" PMC, which was hit by HIMARS of AFU. PHOTOS

It is reported that an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on one of the locations of the "Wagner" PMC in Popasna, the Luhansk Region.

This was reported by journalist Denys Kazansky, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, according to Russian propagandists, the AFU struck one of the locations of the "Wagner" PMC in Popasna. Russian mass media report that among the members of the "Wagner" there are killed and wounded.

"The base of the "Wagner" in Popasna was burned down by another degenerate Russian military correspondent who posted its photos on his Telegram channel. After that, another "funny story" happened with the mercenaries. Now, dead and wounded criminals who were recruited to "Wagner" are being taken out from under the rubble. from Russian prisons, and the Kots prize is awarded to Sereda, a soldier," Kazansky writes.

At the same time, Radio Svoboda published the geolocation of the five-story building at Myronivska Street 12 in Popasnaya, which was "lit up" in photographs by the Russian "military correspondent Sereda". The telegram channels of Wagner's PMC confirm the strike.

Read more: More than 200 Russian prisoners, recruited by Wagner, were killed in Ukraine - Mass Media







