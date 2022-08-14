If you have Russian citizenship and you remain silent, then you support aggression against Ukraine, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The stronger Ukraine will be, the weaker will be Russia, and therefore, the less time this war will last

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in a video message, Censor.NET informs.

"If you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, it means that you are not fighting, which means that you are supporting it. And wherever you are - both on the territory of Russia and abroad - your voice should be heard in support of Ukraine. The stronger Ukraine will be, the weaker Russia will be, and therefore, the less time this war will last.

And everyone in Ukraine, everyone in the free world should do everything in their power and everything possible so that Russia and those who support the war pay an ever-increasing price for Russian state terror," Zelensky said.

