Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two bases and one ammunition depot of Russian occupiers,- Bratchuk
The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated two bases of the occupiers and one ammunition depot.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.
According to him, on Sunday, August 14, two bases of the occupiers were "demilitarized" - in the city of Tokmak (Zaporizhzhia region) and in the city of Popasna in the Luhansk region.
In addition, an enemy ammunition depot was destroyed in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.
