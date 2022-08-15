In Kharkiv region, line of contact is stable and moves little: if you look at distance of week or two, situation has hardly changed, - RMA

The Deputy Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Roman Semenukha, responded to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the so-called "liberation" of the village of Udy in the Kharkiv region and noted the current situation in the region.

The Deputy Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Roman Semenukha told about this on the air of an information telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"The Ministry of Defense (of the Russian Federation - Ed.) declared that they would take Kyiv in three days. In fact, permanent battles are taking place, including close-quarters battles, in particular, near the settlement of Udy - this is the northwest of the Kharkiv region. But in general, the line of contact stable and it moves little. There is permanent artillery shelling, that is, hostilities do not stop and last almost 24 hours a day. The situation is restless, but if you look at the distance of a week or two, it has hardly changed," Semenukha stressed.

