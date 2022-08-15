AFU forced Russian military to retreat in Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff

In the Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, the Ukrainian military restrained the enemy assaults and forced the enemy to retreat.

Thus, the one hundred and seventy-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Liute, Iskryskivshchyna, and Bilovody settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Svitlychne, Shapovalivka, Prudianka, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Velyki Prohody, Ruski Tyshky, Peremoha, Verkhniy Saltiv, Husarivka, Bazaliivka, Stara Hnylytsia and Protopopivka settlements from tanks and rocket artillery. Carried out airstrikes near Rtyshchyvka and Verkhnyi Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from the artillery of various types near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Brazhivka, Zalyman, Virnopillia, Mazanivka, and Bogorodichne.

He led an assault in the direction of Tykhotske - Dolyna, was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions. Actively uses assault and army aviation. Shelling was recorded near Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Starodubivka, Vesele, Fedorivka, and Siversk.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy intensified reconnaissance of the front edge of our defense, fired artillery and tanks near Toretsk, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Kurdiumivka, Vasylivka, Zaytsevo, and Zalizne. He carried out airstrikes in the area of the settlement of Soledar. He led offensive battles in the direction of Soledar and Kodema, had no success, and left.

In the Avdiivka direction, shelling was recorded near Sribne, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Novobakhmutivka, and Mariinka, as well as an airstrike near Krasnohorivka.

To improve the tactical position, the occupiers conducted offensive battles in the direction of Pisky and Pervomaiske, they did not succeed, they retreated.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Novomykhailivka, Novodanilivka, Ternuvate, Burlatske, Charivne, Zelene Pole, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Novoandriivka and Pryvilne.

He conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance near Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky, Stepovoe, and Guliaipole.

In the direction of the settlement of Vremivka, our soldiers neutralized a reconnaissance group of the occupiers. The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of Pavlivka, had no success, and retreated.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied areas. He carried out shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Lyman, Prybuzke, Novomykolaivka, Kotliareve, Partizanske, Pervomaiske, Blahodatne, Kobzartsi, Vesely Kut, Ternivka, Andriivka, Lozove, Tokareve, Zarichne and Olhine. Airstrikes near Bilohirk and Andriivka.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs near Sniрurivka, Chervony Yar, and Bшla Krynytsia.

Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are ready to use high-precision weapons.

