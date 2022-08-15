In Severodonetsk, occupiers plan to demolish more than hundred damaged houses, - Haidai

The Russians are demolishing residential buildings in the occupied Luhansk Region.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the cities of the Luhansk region captured by Russia, people are gradually losing confidence in the occupation authorities. Residents of Severodonetsk gave their personal data more than a month ago in exchange for a promise to restore housing.

See more: Russian troops attack Bakhmut from side of Popasna, another battle took place near Beilohorivka and Lysychansky Refinery, - Haidai. PHOTOS

"However, so far no one has come even for an inspection. In many high-rise buildings in the city, the roof has been pierced, the windows have been broken, not to mention the absence of some walls. And the first vagaries of the weather are making themselves felt - a short summer rain has turned the life of the townspeople into a disaster. It is hard to imagine, what will happen in the fall, in two weeks," Haidai wrote.

The occupation authorities of Severodonetsk, according to the testimony of local residents, inspect houses that are unfit for habitation and compile lists of those to be demolished. More than a hundred high-rise buildings to be demolished have already been identified. Instead of preparing for the heating season, the occupiers are engaged in the demolition of damaged buildings, "so as to show politicians from Russia a picture of a flourishing city."

Read more: 90% of population was evacuated from big cities of Luhansk region, - Haidai