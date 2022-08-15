Occupiers launched massive rocket attacks on Synelnykovo and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Last night, Russian troops massively shelled the Synelnykovo and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A night of massive attacks... Two districts - Synelnykovo and Nikopol - were attacked by the enemy. The Russians attacked the Nikopol district from the "Hrad". 20 rockets flew into Nikopol. Warehouses, shops, and the administrative premises of an industrial enterprise were destroyed. There were no dead or injured." - he informs.

According to Reznychenko, another 20 rockets were aimed at Marhanets. There was no damage or casualties.

"In Pokrov, an energy infrastructure enterprise was damaged due to enemy shelling. Previously, no one was injured," he adds.

It is also noted that the Russian army hit the Synelnykovo district with four S-300 missiles. A destroyed object of social infrastructure. The details of the "arrival" are being clarified.

"Our military shot down one Russian missile - X-59 - over the region this night," Reznychenko summarizes.