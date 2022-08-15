Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 43,750 people, 233 planes, 195 helicopters, 1,876 tanks and 4,141 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 15, enemy casualties are approximately 43,750.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 15/08 are approximately:

personnel - about 43,750 (+200) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1876 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4141 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 985 (+5) units,

MLRS - 261 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 136 (+0) units,

aircraft -233 (+0) units,

helicopters - 195 (+1) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 787 (+3),

cruise missiles - 187 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3044 (+5) units,

special equipment - 92 (+1).

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers shot down enemy drone of "Orlan-10" type, - Air Command "South"

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being clarified," the General Staff noted.