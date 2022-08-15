In Mykolaiv region, enemy shells damaged hotel, educational institution, garages and houses: enemy hit regional center and villages, - RMA

Enemy shelling of three communities was recorded in the Mykolaiv region during the day.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET reports.

At night, August 15, around 2:40 a.m., the Russians shelled Mykolaiv. An educational institution, part of the building in it was collapsed, and a hotel on the outskirts of the city was damaged. Previously, there were no victims or victims. Detailed information on the consequences of shelling is being clarified.

On the night of August 15, the enemy shelled Kotliareve and Poliana villages. As a result, residential buildings and garages were damaged, the information is being clarified. In the morning, the occupiers searched the village of Shiroke. As a result, agricultural buildings in households were damaged. There are no casualties.

On August 14, approximately at 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m., shelling was recorded outside the village of Shiroke . Settlements of the Berezneguvat community, located on the demarcation line, remain under constant fire. During the past day, the outskirts of Berezneguvate and the villages of Vysunsk and Semenivka were shelled. Information on damage and victims is being clarified.

