Headquarters of Wagner was destroyed in Popasna, number of destroyed occupiers is being specified, - Haidai

The AFU again successfully worked on the enemy headquarters, which was pointed out by one of the representatives of the mass media of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, yesterday in Popasna, the headquarters of PMC "Wagner" was destroyed by a well-aimed blow.

"The number of the dead is being clarified," Haidai notes.

At the same time, according to him, the Russians are using attack and army aviation more actively on the front line - three settlements were fired from the air.

Seven rockets were also fired. During the night, the enemy's barrel artillery worked seven times. Four times the Russians shelled cities and villages with rocket launchers, six times with mortars. Four tank offensives were carried out.

In addition, the occupiers are increasingly trying to conduct reconnaissance of the front edge of the defense of the AFU.

However, on August 14, eight enemy attacks were successfully repelled. Our military neutralized the Russian reconnaissance group.