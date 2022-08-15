Occupiers are shelling Saltiv district of Kharkiv, two are injured. Arrival on roof of nine-story building (updated)

Currently, the Russian occupiers are attacking Kharkiv.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Attention, residents of Saltiv district, stay in shelters!" he said.

In turn, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that two people were injured as a result of shelling in the Saltiv district of the city.

"Firing in the Saltiv district. Two wounded. Again next to a public transport stop," he wrote.

Read more: At night, occupiers shelled Kharkiv, targeting one of enterprises - Terekhov

Later, Terekhov reported that a nine-story building was fired upon in the Saltiv district, reaching the roof, without any victims.

"The garage cooperative is on fire. I ask everyone to be careful," he appeals to the city's residents.