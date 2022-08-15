In morning, Russia massively shelled territory of Novhorod-Siversk in Chernihiv region, - Chaus

Today, August 15, between 08:00 and 10:00 a.m., the Russian army twice shelled the territory of the Novhorod-Siversk community in the Chernihiv region.

Vyacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Since 08:00 a.m., there have been more than 70 explosions (probably from enemy artillery) on the outskirts of the village of Kamianska Sloboda. There is damage to civilian buildings. After 09:00 a.m., shelling of the territory near the village of Pushkari. Almost 60 explosions. Also probably barrel artillery. So far, no casualties." , - he noted.

