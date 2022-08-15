Black Sea is area of strategic interest for NATO, - President of Romania Iohannis

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that the Black Sea is an area of strategic interest for the North Atlantic Alliance.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RFI.

"We are located on the shores of the Black Sea, only a few hundred kilometers from the unjust and brutal war launched by Russia against Ukraine, an armed conflict that many no longer considered possible in the Europe of our time. Today, the Black Sea is considered an area of strategic interest for the Euro-Atlantic security, which I, together with other allies, explicitly stated in the strategic concept of NATO, which we recently approved at the historic summit in Madrid," the Romanian leader emphasized.

According to Iohannis, this is evidenced not only by the unprecedented visibility of the entire region but also by the presence of more than 5,000 allied troops in Romania.