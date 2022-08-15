In Russia, they are campaigning for civil servants to work in occupied territories of Ukraine, promising compensation and allowances, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Russians are being promoted to go and work in the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian army.

This is reported on the page of the Main Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian civil servants are being promoted to work in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. According to the decision of the Belgorod administration, city hall employees, managers and employees of municipal institutions are promised to be paid a double salary in rubles during their possible employment with the "DPR" and "LPR".

According to intelligence, the leadership of the Belgorod region is responsible for supporting the Russian occupation regime in the Bilokurakin and Troitsky districts of the Luhansk region. Starting in September, schools are planned to be opened there with the participation of teachers from Belgorod. Kindergarten teachers from the Russian Federation also go there.

It is planned to allocate 1.6 billion rubles from the Belgorod budget. Despite the fact that the approved budget deficit of the Belgorod region for 2022 is 30.8 billion rubles.

In addition, they plan to compensate people from the city budget for expenses related to - business trips (per diem) and other needs, and they promise allowances to daily wages in hryvnias at the rate of: 50% - to the head of the administration; 40% - to the first and some other deputies; 30% - to heads of departments and their deputies, as well as chief and leading specialists. The Russian authorities promise to increase payments because Russians continue to refuse to go on a dangerous business trips en masse.

