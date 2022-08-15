Russians use ZNPP as cover for hostilities, fire at Marhanets and Nikopol and hide at station, - Starukh

The occupiers are hiding in the station after shelling the civilian population of neighboring towns.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, announced this on Channel 5, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the situation around the ZNPP is tense. The city is shelled, and there are victims among the civilian population. The invaders continue to shell Ukrainian cities, placing military equipment on the territory of the station.

"Here, the whole world knows that the situation is difficult. The Russians are actually using the station as a cover for conducting hostilities. They are covering themselves with the world's nuclear security. They are shelling Marganets and Nikopol and hiding in the station," Starukh emphasized.

We will remind that on August 14, the occupiers shelled the Energodar residential area. ZNPP worker Marko Maksym Petrovych, a shop foreman, who was walking his dog, died from his injuries. Two more energy workers were injured and have been sent to the specialized medical and sanitary unit of Enerhodar.