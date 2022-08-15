In Odesa, number of victims from explosion at sea has increased, bodies of three men have been found - Bratchuk

In Zatoka, three men from different regions died while swimming in the sea, a woman and a man were injured.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa military administration, Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, it became known that the number of victims as a result of the explosion on the beach in Zatoka has increased. Three people died, two wounded are in the hospital. We will remind that in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, people blew themselves up on the beach with a mine-explosive device. An investigative team worked at the scene of the tragedy.

According to the investigation, several people working on the construction site ignored the barrier fences and warning signs on the beach and went swimming in the sea.

Read more: In Russia, they are campaigning for civil servants to work in occupied territories of Ukraine, promising compensation and allowances, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Three men aged 25, 32, and 53 from Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr regions died in the water as a result of an explosion of an unknown object. The bodies of the two older victims were found yesterday, and the younger one was found today with the help of a quadcopter. A 43-year-old man from Chernihiv region and a 44-year-old woman from Kyiv region, who were nearby on the coast, were also injured during the detonation.

The police entered the information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 2, Clause 1, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, marked "accident".