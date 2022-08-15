More than hundred "Wagnerians" could have died as result of attack by AFU in Popasna, - Haidai

The authorities of the Luhansk Region urge to wait for official confirmation from the Armed Forces, but the number of victims among the "Wagnerians" may exceed 100 people.

This was announced by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"If in the end it turns out that more than a hundred Wagnerians from the leadership team died, it will not be news for us," he said.

Haidai doubts whether Yevgeny Prigozhin was in Popasnaya at the time of the shelling: "Unfortunately, most likely there will not be such wonderful news about the "cook", but his deputies will."

Earlier it was reported about the attack of the Armed Forces on one of the locations of the "Wagner" PMC in Popasna, Luhansk region.

Read more: In morning, Russia massively shelled territory of Novhorod-Siversk in Chernihiv region, - Chaus