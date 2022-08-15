One of victims of today’s shelling of Kharkiv died in hospital, - police said

One of the victims of the shelling of a residential area in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv by the Russian occupying forces on Monday morning died in the hospital.

This was reported by the deputy head of the National Police Department in the Kharkiv region - head of the investigative department, Serhiy Bolvinov, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Unfortunately, one of the wounded in Saltivka died in the hospital. My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends," Bolvinov said.

He also informed that in connection with the death of one of the victims, the criminal proceedings were reclassified from Part 1 to Part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, 5 people were injured.

