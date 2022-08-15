Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy warehouses with ammunition, 2 "Pion", MK "Sani" and 31 occupiers, - OC "South"

Two enemy warehouses with ammunition were destroyed in the south.

This is reported on the page of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the demoralized enemy conducts combat operations along the occupied defense line, without changes in composition and position, devoid of prospects for advancement. The occupiers continue air attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements along the contact line.

In the southern direction, missile and artillery units in the framework of fire missions caused losses to the enemy.

Confirmed enemy losses: 31 occupiers, a T-72 tank, 2 self-propelled guns "Pion", a self-propelled artillery installation, a mortar complex "Sani" and 2 units of automotive equipment. 2 warehouses with enemy ammunition in Blahodativka and Novopetrivka were also destroyed.

