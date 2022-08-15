EU Ambassador Maasikas on appointment of two members of VRP: Great news for Ukrainian justice reform. Maselko and Moroz have public support

The head of the EU representation in Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, called the election of two members of the High Council of Justice excellent news for the judicial reform of Ukraine.

Maasikas wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Great news for Ukrainian justice reform. The Verkhovna Rada elected two highly professional members of the Supreme Council of Justice - the body that manages the courts. Both Roman Maselko and Mykola Moroz also have the support of Ukrainian civil society," he noted.

We will remind, on August 15, the Verkhovna Rada elected two members of the Supreme Council of Justice, they became lawyer Roman Maselko and associate professor Mykola Moroz. Maselko himself, commenting on his appointment, noted that he will do everything to realize the dreams of fair trials for all.

Previously, the musician Polozhinsky called on the Verkhovna Rada to appoint lawyer Maselka as a member of the High Council of Justice. Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov also called to support the candidacy.