Occupiers seized laboratory center in Enerhodar: workers refused to cooperate with rioters

The military armies of the Russian Federation captured the Enerhodar branch of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, informed about this.

"Today it became known that the Russian military seized the Energy Department of the Vasyliv State Department of the Zaporizhzhia University of Applied Sciences (laboratory center), which has 33 employees," Orlov wrote.

It is reported that the workers refused to cooperate with the rioters.

"The occupiers continue to seize facilities and enterprises in Enerhodar, establish their own rules and put pressure on workers," the mayor added.

