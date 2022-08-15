ENG
News
Scholz on banning Schengen visas for Russian citizens: We should not complicate escape from Russian dictatorship

The issue of visas for Russians to enter the European Union "should be discussed," and there is "space for discussion" at the level of individual EU states.

This was stated by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, commenting on the proposal to ban the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

At the same time, he recalled that many refugees were forced to leave Russia. "It is important for us to understand that many are fleeing Russia because they do not agree with the Russian regime. All decisions we make should not make it difficult to flee Russian power and dictatorship," Scholz said.

"This is Putin's war, not the Russian people's," the German Chancellor stressed.

Read more: Kuleba replied to Scholz: This is not only Putin’s war, Russians mostly support it and approve missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

