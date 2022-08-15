2 "Orlan-10" type drones and X-59 aircraft missile destroyed in Zaporizhzhia direction - AFU Air Forces
On August 15, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles and an X-59 air-to-surface missile.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to AFU Air Forces Command.
All targets were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
We remind that the Russian military's Ka-52 helicopter was also shot down on August 15.
