2 "Orlan-10" type drones and X-59 aircraft missile destroyed in Zaporizhzhia direction - AFU Air Forces

On August 15, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles and an X-59 air-to-surface missile.

All targets were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

We remind that the Russian military's Ka-52 helicopter was also shot down on August 15.

