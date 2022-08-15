Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled by Russian shelling twice this day - Regional Council

Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk region twice on August 15: the communities of Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih were hit.

This is stated in Telegram by Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol region again under shelling.

During the day, the Russian army of occupation hit the Zelenodolsk community with Urahans, and the border areas of Apostolovo in the Kryvyi Rih district also came under enemy fire. There were no casualties, no destruction either.

Around 6 p.m., the Russians shelled the territories between settlements in the Marganets community of the Nikopol district. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

As for other communities in our region - everything is quiet, the day passed without emergencies. On the borders of Dnipropetrovsk everything is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our defenders will not let the occupants into the region, but the enemy continues to terrorize us with shelling. So remember the safety rules," he said.