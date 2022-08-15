Maliuska about Ukraine’s chances of getting compensation from Russia: We need to change one of basic ways in which states interact with each other. Trying to do this

Russia prepared for war with Ukraine in advance, so it did everything possible to make its funds in the territories of Western countries difficult to obtain hid the money in China or converted it into gold and hid it on its territory. However, Ukraine still counts on compensation and does everything possible to get reparations.

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska said this on the air of the nationwide marathon on August 15.

"We are changing every possible block possible to get the money. Blocks both legal, economic and political. Russia was preparing for war, most of its funds were hidden either in China, or converted into gold and hidden in vaults on its territory..."

To take them away, you actually have to change the whole system of protection of sovereign funds of foreign states held in other states.

This is a key obstacle - legal, political, diplomatic. One of the basic ways in which states interact with each other in the international arena should essentially be changed. This is what we are trying to do now," said the Minister.

He added that the political will of the international partners to give the Russian finances to Ukraine exists, but the legal will is also needed.

According to him, in order to speed up the process, Ukraine must receive a decision from an authoritative international organization, such as the UN General Assembly, according to the Minister, Ukraine counts on certain decisions: "In fact, they will "consecrate" us that other countries will be able to transfer such assets to us.

And then the next stage is the conclusion of an international treaty. And it is more important than any national laws. They can set the rules, which each individual country could not afford at home", - added the Minister.

He clarified that he was referring to the state property of Russia and not to the private property of major Russian businessmen who fell under sanctions, lost their property and appealed these decisions in international courts.

According to him, recognition of Russia as a terrorist state would significantly contribute to the unblocking of Russian funds: "The terrorist status removes legal protection over the assets of the terrorist country.

In essence, recognition by the United States of Russia as a terrorist state would remove immunity on U.S. territory. It won't "totally make the weather" ... because there are a lot of people who want to take Russian funds - there are a lot of victims.

In order for all the funds-or at least a significant portion of them-to go to Ukraine-an appropriate international treaty is needed, the Minister added.