Russia has accumulated lot of SAMs with missiles at Belarus airfield, possibly preparing strike, - media. INFOGRAPHICS
The monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" believes that a large number of anti-aircraft missile systems with about 15-60 missiles has accumulated on the territory of the airfield "Zyabrovka" in the Gomel region of Belarus, which may indicate preparations for a massive strike.
This was said in the message of the monitoring group "Belarussian Gayun", reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Thanks to images from space, our team was able ... to compile an up-to-date and complete overview of all the equipment and facilities that are in Zyabrovka now," the publication says.
There are 10 to 14 "S-400 Triumf" SAMs, three "KASTA-2E2" and "48Ya6 Podlet" radars and two "Pantsir" SAMs at the airfield.
Also located there is an ammunition depot with a minimum of 15-60 missiles for S-300/400 SAMs.
The group points out that Russian Air Force Il-76 aircraft bring missiles for the S-400 to the Gomel airport, from where they are taken to Zyabrovka.
Analysts also suggest that preparations for a massive missile strike on Ukrainian territory "are underway in the coming weeks" in the area.
"This is also evidenced by the fact that not a single missile has been fired at Ukraine from the territory of Belarus since the last massive shelling - July 28...
In addition, there (in Zyabrovka - ed.) a large number of vehicles of various military significance, engineering equipment, trenches, and tents are stationed there (in Zyabrovka - ed.). We also know that there are T-72 tanks and "Iskander" missile defense systems in the vicinity of the airfield, which are not visible on the image," the publication noted.
