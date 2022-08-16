AFU inflicted losses on occupiers and forced them to retreat in South Buh direction, - General Staff

In the Zeleny Hai direction of Novohrihorivka, the Russians tried to conduct an assault, but the Ukrainian defenders inflicted losses on the enemy and forced them to withdraw.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on August 16 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and seventy-fourth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

Air and missile strikes on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine continue.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The communication training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is being held. There is still a threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes from the territory of this country.

In the Siversk region, the enemy continues to hold units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Briansk and Kursk regions in order to constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces. The enemy shelled the districts of Kamianska Sloboda of the Chernihiv region and Khodyno of the Sumy region with artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used barrel and jet artillery for fire impact near Kostiantynivka, Rtyshchivka, Sosnivka, Pytomnyk, and Rusky Tyshky.

Watch more: During day, marines destroyed enemy IFV and 12 occupants. VIDEO

In the Sloviansk direction, he carried out fire damage near Hrushuvaha and Virnopillia. Enemy units are taking measures to improve logistical support in the indicated direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy continued shelling from the artillery of various types near Kramatorsk, Spirne, and Ivano-Dariivka.

Conducts an offensive in the direction of the Lysychansk oil refinery - Ivano-Dariivka, hostilities continue.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Shumy, Bilohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Yakovlivka, and Zaytseve from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

Enemy units conducted offensive and assault operations in the directions of Volodymyrivka - Bakhmutske and Striapivka - Soledar. Here Ukrainian soldiers stopped and pushed the invaders back. Fighting continues in the Pokrovske – Bakhmutske, and Horlivka – Zalizne directions.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Krasnohorivka, Spartak, and Nevelske with barrel artillery. Conducts an offensive in the direction of Staromykhailivka - Nevelske, hostilities continue.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of Novosilka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Novomykhailivka, Novopillia, Pavlivka, Novoandriivka, Pryvilne and Vremivka settlements.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy warehouses with ammunition, 2 "Pion", MK "Sani" and 31 occupiers, - OC "South"

The occupiers are conducting offensive and assault actions in the direction of Solodke - Novomykhailivka, they are partially successful, but the hostilities are ongoing.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy, in addition to shelling from tanks and artillery along the line of battle, used army and assault aircraft in the vicinity of Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka, and Lozove.

An attempt to improve the tactical position by assault actions in the direction of Zeleny Hai - Novohrihorivka ended with significant losses and a retreat for the enemy.

Two "Kalibr" sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Our fighter aircraft patrols the airspace of Ukraine, and our strike aircraft provide fire support to troops in designated operational areas without fail. Rocket and artillery units continue to systematically destroy the concentration of manpower and ammunition depots of the enemy.