Explosions are heard in Dzhankoy district, it is reported that ammunition warehouse was hitted. VIDEO

On the morning of August 16, explosions can be heard and fire can be seen in the Dzhankoy district of occupied Russian Crimea.

This is reported by Censor. NET.

In the Crimean village of Azovske, near Dzhankoy, a warehouse with ammunition exploded and detonated.

Eyewitnesses report explosions in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea. Local residents heard a loud "clap". Black smoke can be seen from various points.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in the area of Mayske village near Dzhankoy.

Local residents publish a video of a fire on the territory of a transformer substation.

One of the leaders of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars, Refat Chubarov, wrote on Facebook that from the temporarily occupied Crimea they reported a "hit on the military unit of the Orks in the village of Qalay (now Azov) of the Dzhankoy district", but at 07:41 a.m., he updated the post that "they hit the storage of ammunition, the sounds of explosions roll far across the steppe.

"Kryminform" clarified: "According to preliminary information, two emergency incidents occurred in Dzhankoy district this morning: a fire at a transformer substation in Dzhankoy and a detonation at an ammunition warehouse in the village of Mayske. Kryminform's sources in the emergency services confirm this information."

The so-called "head of Crimea" Serhii Aksyonov left for the village of Mayske.

According to Chubarov, the village of Mayske is located at a distance of 1 kilometer from the village of Qalay/Azovske.