At night, occupiers shelled Bereznehuvate in Mykolaiv region, one person was killed, one was wounded, - Kim

In the Mykolaiv region, the occupiers shelled the villages from artillery during the day.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET reports.

On August 15, enemy shelling of the village of Pervomaiske was recorded. As a result, the educational institution, private houses, and homesteads were partially destroyed. There are no victims.

The enemy also struck the village of Lymany. The power grid is damaged. There are no casualties.

Shelling of the Shiroke village was recorded. One residential building, school were destroyed, and a road was hit. The occupiers also shelled the village of Chervona Dolyna twice. Information on damage and victims is being clarified.

The villages of Lepetykha and Kavkaz also came under enemy artillery fire.

On the night of August 16, around 2:40 a.m., the occupiers fired artillery at the village of Bereznehuvate. As a result, one person died and one person was injured. It is known about destroyed residential buildings. Information on the consequences of shelling is being clarified.