Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 43,900 people, 233 planes, 196 helicopters, 1,880 tanks and 4,152 armored vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 16, enemy losses are approximately 43,900.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 16/08 are approximately:

personnel - about 43,900 (+150) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1880 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles - 4152 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 989 (+4) units,

MLRS - 263 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 136 (+0) units,

aircraft - 233 (+0) units,

helicopters - 196 (+1) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 790 (+3),

cruise missiles - 190 (+3),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3049 (+5) units,

special equipment - 92 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff noted.

