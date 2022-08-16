Evacuation began in occupied Crimea after explosions near Dzhankoy, almost 2,000 people have already left

Evacuation of the population has begun in Crimea.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, as well as the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, reported this. The information about the evacuation was also confirmed by the head of occupied Crimea Serhii Aksyonov, appointed by Russia, Censor.NET reports.

According to Fedorov, the evacuation of the population began near Dzhankoy due to the detonation of ammunition.

Watch more: Explosions are heard in Dzhankoy district, it is reported that ammunition warehouse was hitted. VIDEO

"Thousands of citizens of the Russian Federation are already moving towards the bridge across the Kerch Strait. You were warned immediately after Novofedorivka - do not delay, leave our Crimea early... No, you should have waited for Dzhankoy..." - Chubarov stressed.

As Aksyonov, the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of Crimea wrote, he ordered the evacuation of all citizens living in a 5-kilometer zone near the site of the explosion. According to him, about two thousand people were evacuated from the emergency zone in the Dzhankoy district.

See more: New photos of destroyed planes and defeat of 43rd Air Regiment of Russian Armed Forces at Novofedorivka airfield. PHOTOS

People from the villages of Azovske and Mayske, the Dzhankoy district, were temporarily placed in schools in the villages of Kondratieve, Tabachne, and Pobedne. Aksyonov also added that there were two victims as a result of the explosions - one man was wounded by shrapnel, the other was "crushed by a wall." The reasons for the detonation will be investigated, added the protégé of the occupiers.