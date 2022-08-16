Men without military experience will not be released from Ukraine until end of war, - Zelensky in response to petition

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to a petition with a call to allow men aged 18 to 60 who do not have military experience to leave Ukraine.

The answer was published on the website of the Head of State, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that, according to the Constitution, protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state is the business and duty of the entire people, and all citizens of Ukraine have equal constitutional rights and freedoms.

"The recruitment of the AFU and other military formations is also carried out by conscripts who do not have military experience and have not previously completed military service, but have undergone training in training military units," Zelensky emphasized.

The president reminded that Ukrainians in reserve and not called up during mobilization "can be involved in the performance of works of a defensive nature."

"The cancellation of the specified restrictions is expected to be done after the end of the legal regime of martial law," the President summarized.

At the same time, he turned to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a request to "work out the questions raised in the electronic petition."

