Shortly before the explosions in the Dzhankoy district, the Russian occupiers significantly strengthened air defense. According to preliminary information, about 50 units of military equipment were placed by the Rashists on the territory of the airfield.

"According to preliminary data, at least eight "S-400", three "S-300" , five "Pantsir-S1" air defense systems were deployed in the area of the airfield near Dzhankoy. In addition, 440 TPK (transport-launch containers) were concentrated at the airfield. By the way, these TPK were concentrated there in such a quantity not so much to protect the airspace as to be sent to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, for the shelling of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia. Especially on the eve and directly on August 24," the message states.

It is noted that in addition, 17 ACV, 10 "Gvozdika" self-propelled guns, 7 "Msta-S" self-propelled guns, 2 "Pion" self-propelled guns, 3 units of MLRS BM-21 "Hrad" and ammunition.

"This is without taking into account the fact that it was already standing and languishing under the hot Crimean sun. Dzhankoy is a very fat nodal transit target. And this very fat target was waiting for its time. Like other targets waiting for their time," Strategic Committee emphasized.