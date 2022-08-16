Almost 400,000 people are subject to mandatory resettlement in event of accident at ZNPP, - RMA

The situation in the temporarily captured Enerhodar is dangerous. Currently, the evacuation plan from the city and the radiation contamination risk zone is being adjusted, taking into account the military situation.

"The situation is dangerous not only for the Zaporizhia region. If we take the 50-km mandatory evacuation zone due to a possible accident at the nuclear power plant, it is more than 200,000 in our region and 200,000 in the Dnipropetrovsk region. We are talking about the cities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Enerhodar, Vasylivka, Dniprorudne, and others," he said.

Starukh noted that the problem is that it is very difficult to fully implement civil protection measures because part of the territory is captured.

The head of the region said that appropriate management structures have been created, and the evacuation plan from Enerhodar and the risk zone of radiation contamination is currently being adjusted, taking into account the military situation. The situation is under the control of the central government.

As for the radiation state at the NPP, it is stable. Indicators do not exceed the norm. But everything can change at any moment due to the senseless activity of the aggressor.

Also remind, that the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

The station continues to work under the leadership of "Energoatom" on the energy system of Ukraine, but not at full capacity because many lines around it are damaged. Communication with the staff is available around the clock. At the same time, the occupiers fully control security at the ZNPP: staff access to workplaces, passage/exit to the station. Workers report regular cases of abuse by Russians against them. In particular, employees were deprived of access to the shelter.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine, and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to the shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.