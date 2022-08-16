ENG
Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation on explosions in Dzhankoy: "As result of sabotage, military depot was damaged"

The Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that the cause of the explosions at the warehouse near Dzhankoy in Crimea was sabotage.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Russian media.

"On the morning of August 16, as a result of sabotage, a military warehouse in the area of Dzhankoy settlement was damaged. Damage was caused to a number of civilian objects, including a transmission line, a power station, a railway line, as well as a number of residential buildings," the department said in a statement.

According to Russian representatives, there are no seriously injured people. At the moment, "necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of sabotage."

