We received weapons from USA that we couldn’t even buy at beginning of war, - Zelensky

Thanks to the United States, Ukraine received such weapons, which even before the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country, it could not even purchase.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with The Washington Post, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, I can only be grateful to the USA for what we have. But it must be clearly understood that we have always had Soviet-era weapons. We have never had NATO weapons. The minimum we have had since 2014, in my opinion, not enough. The serious forces we need, like HIMARS, which we all see now, or 155 mm artillery - I'm not talking about tanks and aviation - we didn't have it, and there was no way to buy it. The only thing we (earlier. - Ed.) agreed, these are military drones, "Bayraktars", etc. However, with all due respect, you cannot wage war with drones," he said.

The head of state added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he only asked to close the sky over Ukraine, because if the sky had been closed, there would not have been all these deaths in the country.

"And we offered an alternative to closing the skies: handing over a few planes. And I don't think there was any problem with that because we gave the addresses where all those planes were. But we've never had that opportunity to close the skies. Even now we're saying about what happened before the war, what happened in 2014, but what's the point if even today, when this war is going on, we don't have the opportunity to close and protect the sky," Zelensky said.