FSB and Russian mass media: In Kursk region, Ukrainian saboteurs blew up power line supports and railway. PHOTO

The Federal Security Service of Russia reported that saboteurs blew up 6 pylons of power transmission lines in August, which allegedly led to a disruption in the work of the Kursk NPP. Local media also reported that the railway had been blown up.

"On August 4, 9, and 12, 2022, in the Kurchatov district of the Kursk region, Ukrainian sabotage groups blew up six pylons of high-voltage power lines (110, 330, and 750 kV), through which the Kursk NPP supplies energy to industrial, transport, life support, social the population of both the region and neighboring subjects of the country," the FSB said.

The Russians claim that "the actions of the saboteurs led to a violation of the technological process of the NPP's operation."

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation initiated cases under the article "terrorist attack".

The FSB noted that "they are searching for criminals and their possible accomplices", and the security of the NPP has been strengthened.

The Kursk mass media also claim that unknown persons blew up a part of the railway on which freight trains travel. The damage was noticed by a passer-by. More than a dozen different police officers and specialists gathered to look at the damaged rail.

According to the investigators, someone planted an explosive device weighing about 200 grams of TNT equivalent under the rail and detonated it.

The police walked through the surrounding villages and talked to the residents, but none of the locals noticed anything suspicious.