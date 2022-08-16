Movement of trains in northern Crimea has been stopped - due to detonation of ammunition, railway has been damaged

Today, August 16, the railroad track was damaged due to an explosion at a Russian ammunition warehouse. Trains from the Russian Federation stopped in Vladyslavivka in the east of the peninsula.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by TASS and the so-called "head of Crimea" Serhii Aksyonov.

"In the Dzhankoy district, as a result of the detonation of ammunition, the railway track between the Azovske and Rozyzd 10 km stations was damaged. Three trains carrying 2,000 people were detained," the media reported.

It is noted that passengers are taken by buses to temporary accommodation points. By the evening, five more trains carrying almost 3,000 people should pass through this section. Trains heading to Crimea from the Russian mainland will end their route in the Feodosia region at the Vladyslavivka station.

"After consultation with the management of the Crimean Railway, a decision was made: all passenger trains coming from the mainland should be stopped in Vladyslavivka, people should be transferred to buses. Transportation of people to the nearest bus stations will be fully organized," Aksyonov initially wrote.

He later added that the damaged railway tracks in the Dzhankoy district have been restored and "train traffic in this section will resume after the completion of all necessary security measures."

We will remind you that explosions were heard in the Dzhankoy district of the Russian-occupied Crimea in the morning of August 16. Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed that a fire broke out at an ammunition site in the area of the village of Maiske in the Dzhankoy district of the occupied Crimea.