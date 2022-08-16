Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis believes that EU countries should issue only "humanitarian" visas to Russians

The Lithuanian government advocates a ban on Schengen visas for tourists from the Russian Federation in other EU countries.

This was announced in an interview with DW by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the EU countries can follow the example of Lithuania and introduce a ban on issuing visas for Russian tourists. Lithuania has "basically stopped issuing all visas to people going on holiday" and only issues visas for "humanitarian reasons". The country resorted to such actions due to the fact that in 2020, Lithuania "felt a huge flow of people fleeing from Belarus and Russia."

"People were forced to flee Ukraine, some of them are staying there, fighting for their lives, fighting for their homes there... while [people from Russia] can still travel freely and enjoy all the conveniences of the free world that their government is struggling. We have found a way, working with non-governmental organizations and other partners, when we can really assess who has a humanitarian need and who is fleeing persecution," the minister said.