In Kherson region, occupiers captured manager of utility company and volunteer - RMA

In the Kherson region, the occupiers are capturing civilians.

This is reported on the page of Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, in Kherson, the Russian military captured a local volunteer. The woman was taken from the house, where the occupiers conducted an illegal search. Currently, the location of Kherson citizen is unknown.

In addition, armed Russian soldiers captured the head of a utility company in the Kakhovka district. The location of the man is currently unknown.

Also in Kherson, the occupiers put pressure on the managers and employees of one of the construction companies. People were threatened with weapons and imprisonment, demanded to comply with the requirements of the "new government" and to "register" all property and business according to Russian requirements.