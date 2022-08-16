Germany and Sweden are not against using their weapons to liberate Crimea

Ukraine has the right to use weapons received from Germany and Sweden to return Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, the heads of government of the two countries, Olaf Scholz and Magdalena Andersson, announced this at a joint press conference in Stockholm on August 16.

"We support Ukraine with the weapons we supply. These weapons are so that Ukraine can use them to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty," said the Chancellor of Germany, answering the question of whether the armed forces could use Western weapons to return the peninsula occupied by the Russian Federation.

Andersson, in turn, called the decision to provide weapons to Kyiv historic.

"It is about Ukraine being able to protect and safeguard its territorial integrity," the Swedish Prime Minister stressed.

She also added that "Russia should not win this war."

Both politicians admitted that "dark times have come" for Ukraine and Europe. At the same time, the acquisition of energy independence, as well as the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, will strengthen the security of the EU.