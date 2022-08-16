Law enforcement officers are investigating 1,200 cases of collaboration, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The number of facts of collaborative activity discovered by the police is not decreasing.

This was said at the briefing by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Alyona Matveeva, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

Speaking about the fight against collaborators in territories liberated from the Russian military, she noted that since February 24, 1,200 criminal proceedings have been opened.

549 of them, according to Matveeva, were opened due to the fact of public denial of the invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, calls for cooperation with Russia, non-recognition of the sovereignty of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories.

Another 627 cases relate to facts when Ukrainian citizens voluntarily occupied illegally created positions in temporarily occupied territories, said the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ukrainians also voluntarily held positions in judicial or law enforcement agencies, illegal armed or military formations.

"Out of 1,200 criminal proceedings, during the pre-trial investigation, 199 persons were notified of suspicion," Matveeva noted.

More than 166 of these people are civilians, there are also several representatives of state bodies, local self-government and former law enforcement officers.

The materials of the 101st case have already been sent to the court. Such cases are most common in Zhytomyr region, Sumy region and Kyiv region.

Regarding the general statistics of collaborationism by region, Matveeva said that the largest number of such cases were found in Luhansk Region (174), Kherson Region (140), Kyiv (118), Donetsk Region (106), Kyiv Region (84), as well as Zhytomyr Region (73). Sumy region (66) and Zaporizhzhia region (64).