Spouses of pensioners in Kherson transferred their pension from occupiers to needs of AFU

In temporarily occupied Kherson, spouses of pensioners transferred the pension received from the occupiers to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevskyi with reference to the story of a local journalist.

It is noted that the couple lives directly in occupied Kherson. The postman brought them "pensions" from the occupiers, although they did not contact anyone about this and did not provide their data to anyone. In two months, they received 40,000 rubles (about 24,000 UAH) for the two of them.

Despite the difficulties, the couple managed to exchange rubles for hryvnias and put them in their bank account, and then transferred the received amount to the Armed Forces. In particular, it is very difficult to do such actions today.

"You know, thanks to such people, Kherson is a hero city. Such patriots are the basis of Ukrainian Kherson. After the deoccupation, we will definitely name these brave and loyal people!", added Sobolevsky.