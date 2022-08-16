Record traffic was recorded on Crimean bridge, queues formed after explosions on occupied peninsula

Last day, 38,300 cars crossed the Crimean bridge in both directions, which is a new daily traffic record.

"On the day of August 15, 2022, 38,297 vehicles passed through the bridge in both directions. The previous record was set on August 16, 2020 - 37,374 vehicles," the message says.

The representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, said: "The war came to Crimea so 'unexpectedly'. The occupiers and colonizers are already fleeing from Crimea. Today, after yet another careless handling of ammunition by the occupiers, a detonation was detonated in the Dzhankoy district. People are hiding in basements. On departure from Crimea has huge queues."

As previously reported by Censor.NET, since the morning of August 16, explosions have been heard in the area occupied by Dzhankoy - a .Russian ammunition depot is detonating there, 2,000 people were evacuated from the neighboring village.

