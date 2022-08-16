On Bakhmut and Kramatorsk directions, Russian troops conducted assault operations, but suffered losses and retreated, - General Staff

Fighting continues in the Avdiivka direction. In the South Bug direction, he is trying to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces.

"The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining the temporarily captured areas of the Kherson region and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive in certain directions, as well as blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea. Air and missile strikes on civilian objects of our State continue.

No signs of the creation of offensive groups of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus were found in the Volyn and Polissia directions. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire near Kamianska Sloboda in Chernihiv region and Khodyno and Svarkovo in Sumy region. Reconnaissance flights of enemy UAVs are underway.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage in the areas of Odnorobivka, Sosnivka, Duvanka, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Ruska and Cherkaska Lozova, Cherkasski Tyshki, Petrivka, Verkhniy Saltiv, Mospanove, Ivanivka, Korobochkine and Chepil settlements.

Carried out airstrikes near Verkhniy Saltiv, Husarivka and Sosnivka. Remote mining of the area near Peremoha and Ukrainka was recorded.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy used tanks, barrel and rocket artillery to fire near Hrushuvaha, Krasnopillia, Virnopillia, Rydny, Mazanivka, and Dolyna.

Russian occupiers used incendiary ammunition in the areas of Nova Dmytrivka and Dibrivne settlements.

Near Mazanivka, the enemy tried to wage an offensive battle, was unsuccessful, and retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on conducting active offensive and assault actions in the Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy units fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Kramatorsk, Verkhnokamianske, Hryhorivka, Pereizne and Rozdolivka settlements. Near Ivano-Daryivka, with the support of aviation, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault. Suffered losses and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling of military and civilian infrastructure was recorded in the districts of Kostiantynivka, Soledar, Shumyv, Yakovlivka, and Mayorsk. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Yakovlivka and Soledar. He tried to conduct reconnaissance in a battle near Vershyna, after being hit by fire - he fled. Offensive and assault actions of the occupiers in the Soledar, Zaytseve, Mayorsk districts ended in losses and withdrawal.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, in addition to shelling near Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropol, Vodyane, Opytne, Novokalynove and Novobakhmutivka, launched an airstrike near Mariinka. Led an offensive in the Nevelsky area, hostilities continue.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, artillery shelling was recorded near Volodymyrivka, Novoukrainka, Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Novosilka, Charivne, Vremivka, Kamianske, Dorozhnianka, and Novopol.

The enemy launched airstrikes near Novoandriivka, Pavlivka, and Poltavka. Conducts an offensive near Novomykhailivka, hostilities continue.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on preventing the advance of our troops and conducting aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

The enemy continues shelling from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Nova Zorya, Prybuzke, Shevchenko, Kyselyvka, Blagodatne, Shyroke, Kobzartsi, Andriivka, Dobrianka, Osokorivka, Potemkine, Trudoliubivka, Velyka Kostromka and Chervonohrihorivka.

He carried out airstrikes in the Posad-Pokrovsky, Bila Krynytsia, and Lozove areas. A poor attempt at an offensive battle near Novohrihorivka ended with significant losses and escape for the occupiers," the summary reads.